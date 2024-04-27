scorecardresearch
ICICI Bank Q4 results: Profit jumps 17% to Rs 10,708 cr, dividend of Rs 10 a share recommended

ICICI Bank Q4 results: Profit jumps 17% to Rs 10,708 cr, dividend of Rs 10 a share recommended

Gross NPA stood at 2.16 percent, down from 2.81 percent in the same quarter last year. The net NPA for the quarter stood at 0.42 percent compared to 0.48 percent last year.

Gross NPA stood at 2.16 percent, down from 2.81 percent in the same quarter last year. Gross NPA stood at 2.16 percent, down from 2.81 percent in the same quarter last year.

ICICI Bank reported a net profit of Rs 10,708 crore for the March quarter, a 17.4 percent jump against Rs 9,122 crore made in the year-ago period.

The board recommended a dividend of Rs 10 per share. The private sector lender's consolidated net grew 18.5 per cent to Rs 11,672 crore. It had reported a net profit of Rs 9,853 crore in the year-ago period.

The core net interest income increased 8.1 per cent to Rs 19,093 crore on a 16.8 per cent growth in loans and a marginal compression in net interest margin to 4.40 per cent. The non-interest income, excluding the performance of the treasury, came at Rs 5,930 crore, 15.7 per cent higher than the year-ago period.

The provisions more than halved to Rs 718 crore for the reporting quarter, as per the exchange filing by the lender.

Gross NPA stood at 2.16 percent, down from 2.81 percent in the same quarter last year.

The lender reported interest income earned during the quarter at Rs 37,948.36 crore which was up by 22.33% from Rs 31,021.13 reported in the year ago period.

The lender's domestic loan portfolio grew by 16.8% year-on-year to ₹ 11,50,955 crore. The Bank’s total capital adequacy ratio at March 31, 2024 was 16.33% and CET-1 ratio was 15.60% after reckoning the impact of proposed dividend compared to the minimum regulatory requirements of 11.70% and 8.20% respectively.

ICICI Bank stock ended at Rs 1,107.9 on the BSE on April 26.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Apr 27, 2024, 4:27 PM IST
