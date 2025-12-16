ICICI Prudential AMC IPO day 3: Issue subscribed over 39 times; check latest GMP & more

The initial public offering (IPO) of ICICI Prudential AMC continued to see a strong demand during the third day, recording a subscription of 39.17 times by 5:13 pm on Tuesday of the bidding process from all categories of investors. The issue kicked off on Friday, December 12.

According to exchange data, the IPO received bids for 1,37,14,88,220 shares against the 3,50,15,691 shares on offer. It is looking to raise Rs 10,602.65 crore via IPO, which is entirely an offer-for-sale of up to 4,89 crore equity shares by Prudential Corp (UK).

The qualified institutional buyers (QIB) category led the response with a subscription of 123.87 times. The non-institutional investor (NII) segment saw a subscription of 22.04 times, while the retail portion was subscribed 2.53 times.

The price band for the IPO was set at Rs 2061–2165 per share. In the grey market, it was last seen commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 330.

Incorporated in 1993, Mumbai-headquartered ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company operates with a risk-first investment philosophy, focusing on delivering sustainable long-term value to its investors. The fund house manages assets across a diversified range of products and follows an active investment approach. As of September 30, 2025, its quarterly average assets under management (QAAUM) stood at Rs 10,147.6 billion.