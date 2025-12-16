ICICI Prudential AMC IPO: Check last day subscription status, latest GMP & other details

The initial public offering (IPO) of ICICI Prudential AMC continued to see a decent response during the third and final day of the bidding process from all the categories of the investors. The issue was overall booked nearly 75 per cent on day one and ended day two with over two times bidding.

Mumbai-based ICICI Prudential AMC is selling its shares in the price band of Rs 2,061-2,165 apiece. Investors can apply for a minimum of 6 shares and its multiples thereafter. It is looking to raise Rs 10,602.65 crore via IPO, which is entirely an offer-for-sale of up to 4,89,72,994 equity shares by Prudential Corp (UK).

According to the data, the investors made bids for 25,80,92,172 equity shares, or 7.37 times, compared to the 3,50,15,691 equity shares offered for the subscription by 1.05 pm on Tuesday, December 16, 2025. The three day bidding for the issue, which opened on Friday, December 12, concludes today.

The allocation for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was subscribed 12.38 per cent, while the portion reserved for non-institutional investors (NIIs) saw a subscription of 14.21 times. The portion for eligible shareholders of ICICI Bank was booked 6.84 times. However, the quota set aside for retail investors saw bids for 1.66 times as of the same time.

Incorporated in 1993, Mumbai-based ICICI Prudential AMC is an asset management company, whose investment approach has been to manage risk first and aim for long term returns for their customers. It has active quarterly average asset under management (QAAUM). As of September 30, 2025, it has an QAAUM of 10,147.6 billion.

The grey market premium (GMP) of ICICI Prudential AMC has remained higher amid decent bidding prospects despite the rising volatility in the broader markets for the issue. Last heard, the company was commanding a premium of Rs 335-340 per share in the unofficial market, suggesting 15-16 per cent listing gains. The GMP stood at Rs 280-300 a day ago.

The IPO values ICICI Prudential AMC at a post-issue P/E of 33.07 times FY25 earnings, indicating that the issue is fully priced. However, Its leadership across active and individual AUM, strong profitability and return ratios, a debt free balance sheet, and supportive industry tailwinds provide healthy visibility for compounding, said Angel One with a 'subscribe' rating.

"Key risks relate to regulatory changes that may affect revenues, market-linked volatility impacting AUM and profitability, and scheme performance or dependence on promoter group influencing investor flows," it adds.

ICICI Prudential AMC reported a net profit of Rs 1,617.74 crore with a revenue of Rs 2,949.61 crore for six months ended on September 30, 2025. Its net profit stood at Rs 2,650.66 crore with a revenue of Rs 4,979.67 crore for the financial year 2024-25. At the current valuations, the company shall command a total market capitalization of Rs 1.07 lakh crore.

Diversified presence across equity, debt, hybrid, SIPs, and an expanding passive portfolio supports stable and predictable long-term cash flows. Sector-leading RoNW of 82.8 per cent and Ebitda margin of 73 per cent underscore superior operational efficiency, said Swastika Investmart.

"Consistent revenue and profit growth over FY23–FY25 highlights strong business momentum. P/E of 40.37 times (FY25) appears reasonable relative to peers, supported by fundamentals. Backed by strong brand equity and structural industry tailwinds, the IPO offers a compelling long-term investment opportunity," it added.

ICICI Prudential AMC raised Rs 3,021.75 crore from 149 anchor investors as it finalised allocation of 1,39,57303 shares at Rs 2,165 per share. All Time Plastic has reserved 50 per cent of the net offer for qualified institutional bidders, while non institutional investors will have 15 per cent of allocations. Retail investors will get 35 per cent of the allocation in the IPO.

Citigroup Global Markets India, ICICI Securities, Morgan Stanley India, Goldman Sachs (India), BofA Securities, Avendus Capital, Axis Capital, BNP Paribas and CLSA India are among the 18 the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies is the registrar of the issue. Shares of the company shall be listed on both BSE and NSE with December 19, Friday as the tentative date of listing.