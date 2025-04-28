Shares of lender IDBI Bank gained over 4% after the lender said net profit for the March 2025 quarter rose by 26%. Profit came at Rs 2,051.2 crore in Q4 against Rs 1,628 Cr ( on a year-to-year YoY) basis.

However, NII slipped 10.8% to Rs 3,290.3 cr against Rs 3,688 crore in the year ago period. Gross NPAs came at 2.98% against 3.57% (QoQ). Net NPAs slipped to 0.15% in the last quarter against 0.18% on a QoQ basis.

Gross NPAs stood at Rs 6,695.2 crore in Q4 against Rs 7,634.8 crore on a (QoQ) basis. Net NPAs came at Rs 337.3 Cr in te March 2025 quarter against Rs 365.5 Cr (QoQ).

IDBI Bank shares gained 4.33% to a high of Rs 83.95 on BSE. Market cap of the lender stood Rs 89,223 crore on BSE.

Return on Assets (ROA) rose 29 bps to 2.11% for Q4-2025 compared to 1.82% for Q4-2024.

For the full fiscal,net profit rose to all time high at Rs 7,515 crore for the year with YoY growth of 33%. The board proposed dividend of 21% subject to approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

In terms of business growth, total business (Deposits + Net Advances) crossed Rs 5 trillion mark. Total deposits increased to Rs 3,10,294 crore as on March 31, 2025 against Rs 2,77,657 crore as on March 31, 2024.

CASA rose to Rs 1,44,479 crore and CASA ratio stood at 46.56% as on March 31, 2025. As on March 31, 2024, total CASA and CASA ratio came at Rs 1,40,027 crore and 50.43% respectively. Net advances grew 16% YoY to Rs 2,18,399 crore as on March 31, 2025 against Rs 1,88,621 as on March 31, 2024. The composition of corporate v/s retail in gross advances portfolio stood at 30:70 as on March 31, 2025.