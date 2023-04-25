IndusInd Bank, Nestle India, IIFL Securities, Tata Teleservices among stocks to watch out for today

Domestic equity markets extended gains for the third straight session on Monday. BSE Sensex surged 401 points or 0.67 per cent to settle at 60,056.10, while NSE's Nifty50 index jumped 119.35 points or 0.68 per cent to 17,743.40. Broader markets underperformed the headline peers but BSE midcap and smallcap indices settled in green. Fear gauge India VIX settled slightly higher at 11.67.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Bank of Maharashtra

The lender’s net profit more than doubled year-on-year to Rs 840 crore in the fourth quarter compared to Rs 355 crore in the same period last year.

Tata Teleservices

Tata Teleservices has reported a net loss of Rs 277 crore for the quarter ended March. Revenue from operations during the fourth quarter rose marginally to Rs 280 crore.

Nelco

Nelco has reported a net profit of Rs 5.7 crore for the March quarter, while revenue came in at Rs 82 crore.

IIFL Securities

IIFL Securities reported a revenue of Rs 401 crore for the March quarter, while profit came in at Rs 86 crore.

Century Textiles

Century Textiles logged a net profit of Rs 145 crore and revenue stood at 1,208 crore during the March quarter.

Mahindra Logistics

Mahindra Logistics reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 20 lakh, while revenue came in at Rs 1,272 crore.

Bajaj Auto, Nestle India, Tata Consumer Products

Shares of Bajaj Auto, Nestle India, Tata Consumer Products, and HDFC AMC are in focus today as the companies will announce their fourth quarter earnings.

IndusInd Bank

The lender reported a 46% rise in net profit for the quarter ended March 2023 at Rs 2043 crore against the net profit of Rs 1400 crore in the March quarter of last fiscal. The Board has approved the re-appointment of Sumant Kathpalia as Managing Director (MD) & Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company for 2 years, effective March 24, 2023.

Mahindra Lifespaces

Mahindra Lifespaces has won a society redevelopment project in Suburban Mumbai. The project will offer the company a revenue potential of around Rs 850 crore.

Crompton Greaves

Crompton Greaves has appointed Promeet Ghosh as the Managing Director & CEO of the company for a period of five years.

Poonawalla Fincorp

CRISIL has upgraded ratings of Poonawalla Fincorp for long-term debt instruments and bank facilities to 'CRISIL AAA'.

Welspun India

Welspun India Board will consider a buyback of equity shares and also recommend a dividend for the year ended March 2023 on April 27, 2023.

Also read: IndusInd Bank, AU Bank, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank: How to trade these banking stocks?

Also read: Nestle, Bajaj Auto & TCPL are 3 Nifty cos to share March quarter results today. Here're results previews