IndusInd Bank shares slipped 8% in 4 sessions; here's what analysts say

Shares of IndusInd Bank Ltd continued their downward move for the fourth straight session on Tuesday. The stock slipped 2.45 per cent to hit an intraday low of Rs 770.10, sliding 7.55 per cent in four trading days.

The crisis-hit private lender recently informed exchanges that Moody's has revised its outlook to 'negative' and downgraded the baseline credit assessment (BCA). Before this, IndusInd Bank saw several top-level exits due to the recent accounting discrepancies in the derivatives trading. It has faced multiple headwinds that clouded its near-term outlook. The alarming concern was a 2.35 per cent overstatement in its derivatives portfolio, stemming from long-standing internal trade accounting discrepancies.

Advertisement

Related Articles

An analyst said the stock may remain weak in the near term. Immediate support could be seen at Rs 760.

Kunal Kamble, Senior Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza, said the counter has formed a dead-cat bounce pattern on charts, indicating a continuation of the prevailing downtrend. "IndusInd Bank is expected to decline towards Rs 715, with a further downside potential towards Rs 630, as long as the stock remains below the key resistance level of Rs 860."

Jigar S Patel, Senior Manager - Technical Research Analyst at Anand Rathi, said, "Support will be at Rs 760 and resistance at Rs 805. A decisive move above Rs 805 level may trigger a further upside towards Rs 835. The expected trading range will be between Rs 760 and Rs 835 for the short term."

Advertisement

The counter traded lower than the 5-day, 10-, 20-, 50-, 100-, 150-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs) but higher than the 30-SMA. Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 43.25. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

The company's stock has a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 8.31 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 0.92. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 92.75 with a return on equity of 11.07. According to Trendlyne data, IndusInd has a one-year beta of 1, indicating average volatility.

Promoters have decreased their holdings from 16.29 per cent to 15.83 per cent in the March 2025 quarter.