Infosys buyback: IT stocks on a roll, rise for first time in six sessions 

IT stocks were the top gainers in early deals on Tuesday on news that Infosys would consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares on September 11, 2025. Infosys led the Sensex gainers, rising 3.5% to Rs 1,485 in early deals. The share buyback news lifted the market cap of the IT firm to Rs 6.14 lakh crore on BSE.

Other gainers on the Sensex were Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech and TCS rising up to 1.15% in early deals.

On the sectoral front, IT shares led the gainers. The BSE IT index zoomed 643 points to 34,418. The Nifty IT index also gained 677 points to 34,987. The Nifty IT index rose for the first time in six sessions.

However, on a year-to-date basis, the BSE IT index is down 20.22% and the Nifty IT index has lost 19.51%. The correction in the IT stocks can be attributed subdued earnings and fears of Trump tariffs, which have dented sentiment on the Dalal Street.

Other gainers today were the banking stocks with the BSE Bankex rising 174 pts to 60,724.

Meawnhile, the BSE Sensex rose 331.21 points, or 0.41 per cent, at 81,118.51, after rising as much as 366 points in early trade. The NSE Nifty50 climbed 86.80 points, or 0.35 per cent, to 24,859.95, having hit a day’s high of 24,874.50.

The rally in the IT stocks comes right ahead of the beginning of the Q2 earnings season.The Q1 earnings season was a subdued one for India Inc.

Net sales of corporate India witnessed a sharp slowdown during the first quarter of FY26. Data shared by Bank of Baroda’s Economic Research Department showed that the net sales of a sample of 2,545 firms rose by just 4.9% in Q1 FY26 against a growth of 10.6% in the same period a year ago