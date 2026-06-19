Infosys, TCS, HCL Tech shares: Why Accenture's softer guidance is alarm bell for Indian IT investors

Accenture's latest revision in FY26 revenue guidance and plans for higher inorganic growth investments are an alarm bell for Indian IT investors. Accenture reduced its revenue guidance for full year FY26 to 3-4 per cent YoY constant currency (CC) growth from 3-5 per cent YoY overnight, triggering a 18 per cent drop in its shares in US trading. Indian IT ADRs also took a beating.

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Accenture guided for EBIT margin of 15.3 per cent for FY26. Excluding the $923 million business optimization costs over Q4FY25 and Q1FY26, the EBIT margin guidance would be 15.8 per cent. The weak guidance sent American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) of Indian IT firm Infosys tumbling 10 per cent. Wipro ADRs also fell 4 per cent overnight.

Read more: Infosys shares fall to 5-year low, TCS nears 6-year low: Accenture impact explained

"The lowering of the FY26 revenue guidance at the top end and lower deal signings affirm our stance on revenue compression and deal signing stagnation. While some of this can be linked to the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East, we believe much of this is due to AI-led shocks and efficiencies. Indian IT services should focus on scaling up AI capabilities, securing large deals, and improving operational efficiencies to mitigate margin pressures in a competitive market environment," Nirmal Bang said.

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Accenture has taken a huge step in acquisitions and increased the spending from earlier guided $5 billion to $9 billion for FY26. Nirmal Bang sees said it more of a desperate attempt to maintain revenue.

"While the management has been very optimistic that AI will remain a tailwind for the industry, we are not buying into this as highlighted in our reports — Cornered on 2 fronts & Pain coming earlier than expected, where we downgraded the entire IT sector. The idea of entering into new areas like cybersecurity and increasing the TAM also looks like an attempt to replace the revenue which will be lost to AI," Nirmal Bang said.

MOFSL said the Accenture's outsourcing bookings were down 14.7 per cent YoY, after decelerating sharply in the previous quarter as well. Accenture has called out the impact of the war – direct impact from Middle East revenue and slower decision-making in EMEA. "However, there are limited triggers right now to accelerate revenue. AI implementation revenue uptick is too fragile, whereas discretionary spends continue to be hit from multiple directions – war, macros, and, of course, AI. We expect 1QFY27 outcomes for most Indian IT large-cap companies to be similarly soft," MOFSL said.