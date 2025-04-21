Inox Wind shares in focus amid update on India’s single largest wind energy project

Shares of Inox Wind Ltd are in focus on Monday, April 21, after the renewable energy solutions provider said it would commission India's single largest wind energy project in a phased manner starting FY26.

Inox Wind had signed a 1,500 MW framework agreement with a subsidiary of CESC Ltd, Purvah Green Private Ltd. Out of this 1,500 MW, execution of the turnkey part – 990 MW – is in full swing with commissioning expected from FY26 onwards, Inox Wind informed stock exchanges BSE and NSE today.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Inox Wind said the execution of the 990 MW turnkey order out of the 1,500 MW framework agreement signed is in full swing across multiple locations in the states of Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

"Inox Wind has received all the advances related to these projects and commissioning is expected in phases from FY26 onwards. This order from Purvah Green Private, a subsidiary of CESC, is the single largest wind order awarded by an IPP in India to any wind OEM," it said.

Inox Wind shares settled at Rs 162.70 on Thursday. The scrip is down 13 per cent year-to-date against a flat Sensex.

Group CEO at Inox Wind, Kailash Tarachandani, said, "We are pleased to announce that we are now executing the entire 990 MW of turnkey project for Purvah across multiple locations. We will commence the commissioning of the project in a phased manner starting FY26. This is a milestone order for Inox Wind from an esteemed customer and we are confident of deepening our relationship further.”

Advertisement

CEO of Renewables Business at RPSG Group, Sandeep Kashyap, said he is pleased with the progress which his company has achieved on the project.

"Our partnership with Inox Wind will be a strong catalyst in our quest to achieve multi-fold growth in our renewable portfolio over the next few years. This is an important project for us, which will significantly contribute to achieve our green ambitions,” hre said.

Inox Wind is a wind energy solutions provider servicing IPPs, utilities, PSUs & corporate investors. It is a part of the $12 billion INOXGFL Group that is primarily focused on two business verticals - chemicals and renewable energy.

Inox Wind is a fully integrated player in the wind energy market with four manufacturing plants in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, where blades, tubular towers, as well as hubs & nacelles are manufactured.