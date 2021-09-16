Investor wealth crosses Rs 260 lakh crore for first time as Sensex, Nifty hit record highs

Market cap of BSE-listed firms crossed the Rs 260-lakh crore mark for the first time after Sensex and Nifty hit their all-time highs in early trade today.

Market cap of BSE-listed firms rose to Rs 260.30 lakh crore today against previous close of Rs 259.68 lakh crore. The rally in investor wealth came after Sensex touched all-time high of 58,908, despite weak global cues. Nifty rose to a record peak of 17,576.

BSE mid cap and small cap indices rose 124 points and 37 points, respectively.

ITC share, which has for long been regarded as a defensive stock, was among the top Sensex gainers, rising 7.45% to Rs 232.10. Other Sensex gainers were IndusInd Bank (8.55%), Bajaj Auto (1.34%) and SBI (1.49%).

Sensex has risen 23.24% or 11,098 points and Nifty has climbed 25.58% or 3,576 points since the beginning of this year. In a year, Sensex has zoomed 49.72% or 19,541 points and Nifty clocked a stellar rally of 51.29% or 5,952 points.

Investor wealth has surged by a huge 155.54% or Rs 158.44 lakh crore since last year's historic market crash in March.

On March 23, 2020, market cap of BSE-listed firms fell to Rs 101.86 lakh crore against market cap of Rs 247.32 lakh crore today.

The fall in market cap came after Sensex and Nifty logged their highest losses ever. While Sensex lost 3,934 points to 25,981, Nifty closed 1,135 points lower at 7,610.

Since March 23 last year, Sensex has gained 32,927 points or 126.73%. Similarly, Nifty has clocked a record rise of 130.95% or 9,966 points.