IRCTC, Federal Bank, Apollo Tubes, JSPL to turn ex-dividend on August 22; details here

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC), Federal Bank Ltd, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd, LIC Housing Finance Ltd and Godfrey Phillips India Ltd are among stocks that would turn ex-date for dividends on August 22, Friday.

The IRCTC board, at its meeting held on May 28, had recommended a final dividend of Re 1 per equity share of a face value of Rs 2 each for approval of members at the AGM. August 22 is the record date for the same. If approved, the dividend would be paid within 30 days from the date of the AGM, the company informed stock exchanges.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The Federal Bank board, at its meeting held on July 30, had recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.20 per equity share with a face value of Rs 2 each for approval of members at the AGM. Friday is the record date for the same.

The APL Apollo Tubes board, at its meeting held on May 7, had recommended a final dividend of Rs 5.75 per equity share of a face value of Rs 2 each for approval by members at the 40th AGM. Friday is the record date for the same.

The Jindal Steel & Power board had recommended a dividend of Rs 2 per equity share of a face value of Re 1 each for approval by members at the AGM. August 22 is the record date for the same.

Advertisement

Jindal Stainless Ltd (Rs 2.00 per share), LIC Housing Finance Ltd (Rs 10.00 per share), Procter & Gamble Health Ltd (Rs 45.00 per share), Godfrey Phillips India Ltd (Rs 60.00 per share), Netweb Technologies India Ltd (Rs 2.50 per share) and Paradeep Phosphates Ltd (Rs 1.00 per share) are among the stocks that would turn ex-dividend on August 22, Friday.

Meanwhile, Murae Organisor and Vuenow Infratech are scheduled to report their earnings for the June quarter on August 22, Friday.

On Thursday, domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 settled higher. The BSE Sensex was up 142.87 points, or 0.17 per cent, at 82,000.71. Nifty50 advanced 33.20 points, or 0.13 per cent, to settle at 25,083.75.