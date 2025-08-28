IRCTC shareholders in a fix, FII holding at two-year low; recovery on cards?

Shares of IRCTC have left investors in the red in short as well as the long term. IRCTC stock is down 1.3% in three years and lost 23% in a year. However in five years, the railway stock delivered 159% returns-its largest in any time duration. With the IRCTC stock moving in slow lane, FII holding has fallen to nearly two-year low in the June 2025 quarter. FIIs held 7.3% stake in the firm in the Q1 of the current fiscal. In the December 2023 quarter, FII holding stood at 7.3%. In nearly two years, it surged to high of 8.1% in the March 2024 quarter only to fall below that mark in the future.

In the current session, IRCTC shares were trading 1% lower at 709.25 against the previous close of Rs 716.65 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 56,816 crore.

IRCTC stock has a one-year beta of 1.2. This signals the stock has high volatility.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of IRCTC stands at 36.2, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold territory. IRCTC stock trades lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Here's a look at what analsysts said on the outlook of the railway sector stock.

Ameya Ranadive, Chartered Market Technician, CFTe, Sr Technical Analyst, StoxBox says, "The stock has been in a corrective phase for the past two months, consistently forming lower highs and lower lows. On the technical front, IRCTC is trading below its key moving averages (10, 15, 20, and 100-day), indicating sustained weakness. The stock continues to respect a descending channel, with immediate resistance placed at Rs 745 and major support in the Rs 675–Rs 650 zone. Unless the price moves decisively above Rs 750, the structure remains a sell-on-rise formation.

Momentum indicators also reflect bearish sentiment. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 37.79, close to the oversold region, suggesting limited upward momentum. Meanwhile, volumes remain muted, further confirming the lack of buying interest. Until a breakout above Rs 750 is witnessed, IRCTC is expected to trade under pressure with downside potential towards Rs 675–Rs 650."

Kunal Kamble, Sr. Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza Portfolio said, "IRCTC is currently trading in a narrow band of Rs 710– Rs 740, with the prevailing trend showing a negative bias as prices remain below the major EMAs. The rise in volumes further highlights sellers’ dominance. After a brief pullback, RSI has resumed its downward move, aligning with the ongoing price action. Given these signals, the stock is likely to break its support at Rs 710, opening the path towards Rs 650. The bearish view will only be negated if the stock manages to decisively surpass Rs 740 levels."

AR Ramachandran, SEBI registered independent analyst says, "IRCTC stock price is bearish on the Daily charts with strong resistance at Rs 738. A Daily close below the support of Rs 712 could lead to a target of Rs 687 in the near term."