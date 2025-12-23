Business Today
IRCTC shares in focus today, here's why 

IRCTC stock ended 1.06% higher at Rs 681.55 on Monday against the previous close of Rs 674.40.

Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Dec 23, 2025 8:29 AM IST
IRCTC shares in focus today, here's why IRCTC stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 838.35 on February 1, 2025 and a 52 week low of Rs 655.70 on March 3, 2025.

Shares of IRCTC are in news today as the stock will stop trading in the F&O segment effective from February 25, 2026.  The contracts, which are unexpired with expiry months of December 2025, January 2026 and February 2026 will continue to be available for trading until their respective expiries, and new strikes will also be introduced in the existing contract months.

Meanwhile, IRCTC stock ended 1.06% higher at Rs 681.55 on Monday against the previous close of Rs 674.40. The railway stock opened higher at Rs 678. Total 1.19 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 8.10 crore on BSE. Market cap of IRCTC rose to Rs 54,524 crore.    

The IRCTC stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 838.35 on February 1, 2025 and a 52 week low of Rs 655.70 on March 3, 2025. 

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of IRCTC stands at 50.1, signaling it's trading neither in the oversold nor in the overbought territory. The large cap stock stands higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day but lower than the 30 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Dec 23, 2025 8:29 AM IST
