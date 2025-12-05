Relief for stranded flyers: Railways launch special trains, boost coaches. Check details

Amid an unprecedented spike in passenger demand following widespread flight cancellations by IndiGo, Indian Railways has rolled out an extensive nationwide capacity expansion — augmenting dozens of trains and introducing special services to ensure seamless travel.
In total, 37 trains have been strengthened with 116 additional coaches across 114 augmented trips, offering significant relief to passengers struggling to find alternative travel options in the wake of aviation disruptions.
Southern Railway leads capacity boost
Southern Railway (SR) has carried out the highest number of augmentations, adding extra Chair Car and Sleeper Class coaches to 18 trains. Implemented from 6 December 2025, this expansion sharply increases accommodation capacity on high-demand southern routes, which have seen a heavy rush following mass flight cancellations.
Northern & Western corridors strengthened
Northern Railway (NR) has augmented capacity on eight trains, deploying 3AC and Chair Car coaches starting today to accommodate rising traffic across key north-bound corridors.
Western Railway (WR) has added premium 3AC and 2AC coaches to four major trains from 6 December, catering especially to strong passenger flows between western states and the national capital.
Enhanced connectivity for Bihar, Odisha, East & Northeast
Special trains rolled out to ease congestion
To further support passengers during this high-demand period, Indian Railways is operating four special services:
Railways step in as reliable alternative
The sweeping set of measures — spanning additional coaches, augmented trips across railway zones, and the deployment of special trains — highlights Indian Railways’ rapid response and preparedness to handle sudden surges in passenger volume.
At a time when thousands of travellers have been left stranded due to aviation disruptions, the Railways' swift capacity scaling aims to ensure that passengers continue to have timely, dependable, and adequately available transport options across the country.