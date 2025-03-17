IRFC dividend 2025: Stock ends higher after board decision; key details

IRFC Dividend 2025: Shares of Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd (IRFC) managed to settle higher on Monday after the director board of railways-owned company considered and approved the proposal for an interim dividend for the eligible shareholders of the company.



The board of directors of the company at its meeting held on Monday, March 17, 2025 inter-alia, considered and approved the declaration of the second interim dividend of Rs 0.80 per equity share of Rs 10 each for the financial year 2024-25, said the company in the exchange filing with the bourses.

The record date for determining the entitlements of the shareholders for the payment of aforesaid second interim dividend shall be Friday, March 21, 2025, subject to the approval of second interim dividend by the board of directors, added the state-run shadow lender in the filing.



Shares of IRFC gained nearly 0.9 per cent to Rs 118.75 on Monday, commanding a total market capitalization of little more than Rs 1.55 lakh crore. The stock has corrected over 48 per cent from its 52-week high at Rs 229.05 hit in July 2024. However, the stock has risen about 10 per cent from its 52-week low at Rs 108.05 hit on March 03, 2025.



IRFC's net profit rose nearly 2 per cent year-over-year (YoY) to Rs 1,630.66 crore for the third quarter ended December 2024. Its revenue from operations for the quarter stood at Rs 6,763.43 crore, up 0.4 per cent YoY in the reported quarter.



Prior to this, IRFC made dividend payments on two occasions in each year since listing in 2021. Shares of IRFC made their stock market debut in January 2021 as the company raised a total of Rs 4,633.38 crore via IPO selling its shares for Rs 26 apiece. It has gained nearly 360 per cent from its IPO price so far.



Incorporated in 1986, IRFC is a PSU firm, primarily engaged in financing the acquisition of rolling stock assets, leasing of railway infrastructure assets, and lending to entities under the Ministry of Railways. The government continues to remain a majority shareholder in IRFC, holding an 86.36 per cent stake.