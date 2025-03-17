IRFC dividend 2025: Check announcement, record date, payment history & target price

IRFC Dividend 2025: Shares of Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd (IRFC) were under the spotlight on Monday as the railway company board was scheduled to meet later today to consider a proposal for an interim dividend for the eligible shareholders of the company. The company also announced the record date for the dividend, if announced.

This is to inform that meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Monday, March 17 2025, inter-alia, to consider declaration of second interim dividend to the shareholders of the company for the financial year 2024-25, said IRFC in an exchange filing with the bourses on March 10, 2025.



"The record date for determining the entitlements of the shareholders for the payment of aforesaid second interim dividend shall be Friday, March 21, 2025, subject to the approval of second interim dividend by the board of directors," added the state-run shadow lender in the filing.



Ahead of its board meeting, shares of IRFC gained nearly 1.7 per cent to Rs 119.70 on Monday, commanding a total market capitalization close to Rs 1.6 lakh crore. The stock had settled at Rs 117.70 in the previous trading session on Thursday. The stock has corrected nearly 48 per cent from its 52-week high at Rs 229.05 hit in July 2024.



IRFC has made dividend payments on two occasions in each year since listing in 2021. In 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024, IRFC paid an aggregate dividend of 1.82, Rs 1.43, Rs 1.50 and Rs 1.50, respectively, on each stock of Rs 10 face value to its shareholders. IRFC dividend yield is 1.26 per cent.



IRFC's net profit rose nearly 2 per cent year-over-year (YoY) to Rs 1,630.66 crore for the third quarter ended December 2024. Its revenue from operations for the quarter stood at Rs 6,763.43 crore, up 0.4 per cent YoY. The government continues to remain a majority shareholder in IRFC, holding an 86.36 per cent stake.



Incorporated in 1986, IRFC is a PSU firm, primarily engaged in financing the acquisition of rolling stock assets, leasing of railway infrastructure assets, and lending to entities under the Ministry of Railways. Shares of IRFC were listed in January 2021 as the company raised a total of Rs 4,633.38 crore via IPO selling its shares for Rs 26 apiece. It has gained nearly 360 per cent from its IPO price so far.



Investec has a 'sell' rating on IRFC with a price target of Rs 50, which means that the analyst expects the stock to fall another 50 per cent from current levels.