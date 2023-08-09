IRFC, HCC, Suzlon Energy and IRCON shares lead NSE volume chart

Suzlon Energy, HCC, Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd (IRFC), Jaiprakash Power Ventures, Reliance Power and Bank of Maharashtra were among stocks that saw sharp price movements in Wednesday's trade amid high volumes on NSE.

Suzlon Energy Ltd topped the volume chart on NSE. The stock was up 4.30 per cent at Rs 19.40, as 11,66,17,767 shares worth Rs 225.70 crore changed hands on the counter by 10.20 am.

Shares of HCC soared 11.91 per cent to Rs 22.55. A total of 9,27,23,286 HCC shares worth Rs 202 crore changed hands so far.

IRFC shares tanked 3.88 per cent to Rs 48.35, as 7,91,71,093 shares worth Rs 387 crore changed hands. Shares of JP Power climbed 3.57 per cent to Rs 7.25. A total of 6,99,94,749 JP Power shares worth Rs 50 crore changed hands.

Also read: Hot stocks on August 9, 2023: Suzlon Energy, IRCON, Shyam Metalics, HCC, Adani Wilmar and more

Bank of Maharashtra Ltd, Reliance Power Zomato, IOB and IRCON International gained up to 7 per cent amid heavy volumes. Vodafone Idea, Punjab National Bank, YES Bank and Brightcom Group were among other stocks seeing high volumes.

Gland Pharma led the turnover chart. It saw a turnover of Rs 943 crore, as a 15 per cent drop in Q1 net profit at Rs 194 crore came in better than Street expectations. The stock was up 5.83per cent at Rs 1,704.95 but a couple of brokerages sees up to 28 per cent downside potential for the stock.

Watch: Tata Technologies IPO: GMP falls, check expected date, price band, why you should apply to Tata Group's 1st IPO in nearly 20 years

Private lender HDFC Bank saw a turnover of Rs 440 crore while Dr Reddy's Laboratories saw Rs 417 crore in turnover. Zomato, ICICI Bank, Dixon Technologies, Adani Ports & SEZ, Coal India, Adani Enterprises and SBI were among other stocks seeing high turnover in Wednesday's trade.

Watch: Nifty may touch 20,500 by 2023, US recession unlikely, says BofA Securities. Brokerage underweight, overweight on these sectors, what should investors do?

Also read: Tata Power to share Q1 results today; profit may drop up to 20% as coal biz weighs

Also read: 3,200% return in 2023! Top BSE stock performer announces split of shares