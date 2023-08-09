3,200% return in 2023! Top BSE stock performer announces split of shares

Remedium Lifecare Ltd, a vertically integrated pharmaceutical company with trading and marketing capabilities in APIs (active pharmaceutical ingredients), has announced stock split from a face value of Rs 10 apiece to shares with face value Rs 5 each. At 3,158 per cent return, this multibagger has delivered best return in the BSE-listed universe in 2023 so far.

This would be the second such corporate action for the Mumbai-headquartered company this calendar, as it had earlier announced a bonus issue in the ratio of 9:5, whose ex-date was July 28. For the stock split, the company has announced September 1 as ex-date for the same.

Remedium Lifecare is engaged in the trading and sale of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and intermediates in India and abroad. Remedium Lifecare, which started its operation in the year 1988, offers API intermediates (KSMs & CRMs) and various other raw materials used in API trading such as Amino isophthalic Acid, Tellurium(IV) Oxide, Grignard Reagent, Iodine, Selenium Metal Powder, Trimethyl Sulfoxonium lodide(TMSI)Remedium Lifecare Limited (RLL).

The company operates through two business verticals: Products and Services. Products business comprises trading and sale of APIs and intermediates to innovator and generic pharmaceutical players in both domestic and international markets including the regulated markets. The products business includes Atorvastatin Calcium (amorphous), Atorvastatin Calcium (crystalline), Citalopram Hydrochloride, Montelukast Sodium, and Cetirizine Dihydrochloride, Levocetirizine Dihydrochloride, Pantoprazole Sodium Ambroxol Hydrochloride, Losartan Potassium, Phenylephrine, pPhenylephrine Hydrochloride, Lisinopril Dihydrate, and Lisinopril.

The company will be announcing its June quarter results on Saturday, August 12. The stock closed at Rs 1,637.30 on Tuesday.