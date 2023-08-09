scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
3,200% return in 2023! Top BSE stock performer announces split of shares

Feedback

3,200% return in 2023! Top BSE stock performer announces split of shares

Multibagger stock: This would be the second such corporate action for the Mumbai-headquartered company this calendar, as it had earlier announced a bonus issue in the ratio of 9:5, whose ex-date was July 28.

Remedium Lifecare is engaged in the trading and sale of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and intermediates in India and abroad. Remedium Lifecare is engaged in the trading and sale of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and intermediates in India and abroad.
SUMMARY
  • Remedium Lifecare has announced September 1 as ex-date for stock split.
  • Firm offers raw materials used in API trading such as Amino isophthalic Acid.
  • Remedium Lifecare operates through two business verticals: Products and Services.

Remedium Lifecare Ltd, a vertically integrated pharmaceutical company with trading and marketing capabilities in APIs (active pharmaceutical ingredients), has announced stock split from a face value of Rs 10 apiece to shares with face value Rs 5 each. At 3,158 per cent return, this multibagger has delivered best return in the BSE-listed universe in 2023 so far.

This would be the second such corporate action for the Mumbai-headquartered company this calendar, as it had earlier announced a bonus issue in the ratio of 9:5, whose ex-date was July 28. For the stock split, the company has announced September 1 as ex-date for the same.

Remedium Lifecare is engaged in the trading and sale of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and intermediates in India and abroad. Remedium Lifecare, which started its operation in the year 1988, offers API intermediates (KSMs & CRMs) and various other raw materials used in API trading such as Amino isophthalic Acid, Tellurium(IV) Oxide, Grignard Reagent, Iodine, Selenium Metal Powder, Trimethyl Sulfoxonium lodide(TMSI)Remedium Lifecare Limited (RLL).

Watch: Nifty may touch 20,500 by 2023, US recession unlikely, says BofA Securities. Brokerage underweight, overweight on these sectors, what should investors do?

The company operates through two business verticals: Products and Services. Products business comprises trading and sale of APIs and intermediates to innovator and generic pharmaceutical players in both domestic and international markets including the regulated markets. The products business includes Atorvastatin Calcium (amorphous), Atorvastatin Calcium (crystalline), Citalopram Hydrochloride, Montelukast Sodium, and Cetirizine Dihydrochloride, Levocetirizine Dihydrochloride, Pantoprazole Sodium Ambroxol Hydrochloride, Losartan Potassium, Phenylephrine, pPhenylephrine Hydrochloride, Lisinopril Dihydrate, and Lisinopril.

The company will be announcing its June quarter results on Saturday, August 12. The stock closed at Rs 1,637.30 on Tuesday.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Aug 09, 2023, 7:41 AM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
Remedium Lifecare Ltd
Remedium Lifecare Ltd