IRFC, Indian Oil, IDFC First Bank: How to trade these 3 buzzing stocks

Indian benchmark indices settled lower for another trading session amid the rising tension between India and Pakistan after Pahalgam attacks. Muted Q4 earnings continue to weigh on the sentiments of the Street. BSE Sensex tanked 588.90 points, or 0.74 per cent to settle at 79,212.53, while NSE's Nifty50 plunged 207.35 points, or 0.86 per cent to end at 24,039.35 for the day.

Select buzzing stocks including IDFC First Bank, Indian Railway Finance Corporation and Indian Oil Corporation are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Mileen Vasudeo, Senior Technical Analyst at Arihant Capital Markets has to about these stocks ahead of Monday's trading session:

IDFC First Bank | Sell | Target Price: Rs 62-59 | Stop Loss: Rs 69

We are observing that prices of IDFC First Bank have closed below the 200-day SMA (Rs 66.58) on the daily charts, which is a sign of weakness. Further the momentum indicator RSI is negatively poised. Even the stock is underperforming the benchmark indices. Combining all the above parameters it is evident that momentum on the downside may continue. Hence, one can sell the stock at current levels with a stop loss of Rs 69 for a target Rs 62-59 levels in a couple of weeks.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation | Sell | Target Price: Rs 124-120 | Stop Loss: Rs 132

We are observing that prices of IRFC are trading below the 200-day SMA (Rs 140) on the daily charts, which is a sign of weakness. Further, the momentum indicator RSI is negatively poised. Even the stock is underperforming the benchmark indices. This suggests that momentum on the downside may continue. Hence, one can sell the stock at current levels with a stop loss of Rs 132 for a target Rs 124-120 levels in a couple of weeks.

Indian Oil Corporation | Buy | Target Price: Rs 139-144 | Stop Loss: Rs 129

We are observing that prices of Indian Oil Corporation are facing resistance at Rs 138 level on the Daily chart. Any close above Rs 138 would propel the upside momentum. On the downside the stock has support at Rs 132-130 levels. Hence, one can 'buy' the stock at current levels with a stop loss of Rs 129 for a target Rs 139–144 levels in a couple of weeks.