InterGlobe Aviation stock falls 6% after Pakistan closes airspace

Shares of InterGlobe Aviation slipped 6% in the afternoon session on Friday after Pakistan closed its airspace for Indian flights amid rising tension between the two neighbours. InterGlobe Aviation stock touched an intraday low of Rs 5198.70, falling 5.82% on BSE.

The large cap share trades higher than 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages but lower than 5 day and 10 day moving averages.

The InterGlobe Aviation stock has gained 40% in one year and risen 167% in two years.

Total 0.37 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 19.52 crore on BSE.

Market cap of the firm slipped to Rs 2.05 lakh crore on BSE.

The share hit 52 week high of Rs 5646.90 on April 22, 2025 and a 52 week low of Rs 3728.45 on April 25, 2024.

According to reports, the move would lead to longer durations and higher fuel needs for Westward international flights operating from North India — factors that could lead to a hike in airfares.

Pakistan's latest move will affect Indian airlines flights to Central Asia, the Caucasus, West Asia, Europe, the UK and North America, a report stated on Friday.