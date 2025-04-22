IRFC shares gain as PSU reschedules board meeting for Q4 earnings 

Shares of Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd (IRFC) rose nearly 2% in early deals on Tuesday a day after the PSU rescheduled its board meeting for declaration of Q4 and fiscal earnings.

IRFC stock gained 1.63% to Rs 133.50 on Tuesday. The multibagger stock saw a turnover of Rs 7.05 crore with 5.34 lakh shares changing hands on BSE. Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 1.73 lakh crore on BSE.

The IRFC stock fell to a 52 week low of Rs 108.75 on March 3, 2025 and a 52 week high of Rs 229.05 on July 15, 2024.

IRFC stock is neither overbought nor oversold on technical charts as the relative strength index (RSI) of IRFC stands at 59.5. The IRFC stock has zoomed 373.08% in two years. In three years, the stock has rallied 492.41%.

IRFC stock has a one-year beta of 1.4, indicating very high volatility during the period. IRFC stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 50 day but lower than the 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

"The meeting of Board of Directors of the Company, which was originally scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 29th April, 2025 stands rescheduled to Monday, 28th April, 2025 inter alia, to consider and approve: -i. The Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2025 and other financial statements namely Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Assets and Liabilities for the year ended 31st March, 2025. ii. Approval of Market Borrowing programme of the company for the Financial Year 2025-26," said IRFC.

Indian Railway Finance Corp borrows funds from the financial markets to finance the acquisition/creation of assets which are then leased out to the Indian Railways or any entity under the Ministry of Railways.