ITC Q2 results: Net profit rises 4% YoY to Rs 5,187 crore; revenue slips 1%

FMCG major and diversified conglomerate ITC Ltd on Thursday reported a 4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 5,187 crore for the quarter ended September 2025. The company's revenue declined 1.3 per cent YoY to Rs 21,256 crore, reflecting pressures in select segments, particularly the agri-business.

The FMCG – Others segment continued its growth trajectory, recording an 8 per cent rise in revenue (excluding notebooks) despite operational headwinds. ITC said the business faced temporary disruptions due to excessive rains across several regions and the transition to the new GST regime. Growth during the quarter was driven by staples, dairy, premium personal wash and agarbattis. The company's premium portfolio and NewGen channels also maintained strong momentum.

In contrast, revenue from the agri-business declined 31.2 per cent YoY to Rs 3,976 crore, as value-added agri exports were affected by delayed call-offs from customers amid uncertainty surrounding US tariffs. ITC underlined that the notebook industry continued to face deflationary conditions due to low-priced paper imports and opportunistic activity by regional players.

Meanwhile, ITC's board approved key appointments. It cleared the appointment of Amitabh Kant as a Director and Independent Director for a five-year term, effective January 1, 2026. The board also approved the re-appointment of Hemant Malik as a Director liable to retire by rotation and as a Whole-time Director for two years, effective August 12, 2026.

Additionally, the board approved the voluntary delisting of ITC's ordinary shares from the Calcutta Stock Exchange (CSE) under Regulations 5 and 6 of the SEBI (Delisting of Equity Shares) Regulations, 2021. The company clarified that its shares will remain listed on the NSE and BSE, ensuring nationwide trading access for investors.

The quarterly results were announced post-market hours. Earlier in the day, ITC shares closed 0.69 per cent lower at Rs 418.70 on BSE.