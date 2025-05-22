ITC Q4 results: Profit zooms to Rs 19,727 crore on exceptional gain; Rs 7.85 per share dividend announced

FMCG conglomerate ITC Ltd on Thursday recorded a stellar 285 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in its consolidated net profit for the January-March 2025 quarter on account of an exceptional gain of Rs 15,163.06 crore from the sale of its hotels business.

During the quarter under review, profit came at Rs 19,727.37 crore as against Rs 5,120.55 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal. The FMCG major's revenue from operations climbed 9.78 per cent to Rs 20,376.36 crore in Q4 FY25 from Rs 18,561.59 crore in the year-ago period.

ITC declared a final dividend of Rs 7.85 per share. "The Board of Directors of the Company have recommended to the shareholders for their approval a Final Dividend of Rs 7.85 per share for the financial year ended March 31, 2025. Together with the Interim Dividend of Rs 6.50 per share paid on March 7, 2025, the total Dividend for the financial year ended 31st March, 2025 amounts to Rs. 14.35 per share (previous year: Rs 13.75 per share). Total cash outflow on account of Dividend (including Interim Dividend of Rs 8 133.11 crore paid in March 2025) will be Rs 17,956.69 crore," it stated.

The company's hotels business was demerged into ITC Hotels Ltd (ITCHL) with effect from January 1, 2025. It highlighted that it has recorded resilient performance amidst a subdued demand environment and sharp escalation in input costs.

For the financial year 2024-25 (FY25), ITC said its cigarettes net segment revenue rose 7.1 per cent and segment PBIT grew by 4.9 per cent (YoY). Q4 net segment revenue was up 6 per cent and segment PBIT moved up 4 per cent (YoY).

ITC underscored that strategic portfolio and micro market interventions, with a focus on competitive belts and to counter illicit trade, drove volume-led growth and reinforced market standing. It added that severe cost escalation in leaf tobacco was partially mitigated through product mix enrichment.

Meanwhile, ITC shares settled 1.58 per cent lower at Rs 426.10 today. At this price, it has slipped 8.37 per cent in 2025 so far.