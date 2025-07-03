ITC shareholders in a soup: Diminishing returns, weak technicals; where's the FMCG stock headed?

Shares of ITC are trading in a weak zone amid the ongoing market consolidation. The FMCG stock is trading below its short term and long term moving averages. The large cap stock, which hit a 52 week low of Rs 391.50 on March 3, 2025, has reached Rs 412 level in three months. The FMCG stock could not deliver returns to shareholders in period up to two years. It rose just 1 percent in three months and 2.61% in a year. In other time frames, the stock clocked negative returns till two years. However, shareholders for three years are fetching returns of 53.49% and 112% returns in five years.

In the current session, ITC shares gained 0.17% to Rs 413.60 on BSE against the previous close of Rs 412.90 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 5.17 lakh crore.

Analysts are mostly bearish on the outlook of the stock.

Drumil Vithlani, Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza Portfolio said, "ITC Ltd continues to exhibit a weak price structure, forming a series of lower highs and lower lows—a classic sign of a downtrend. The stock is currently trading below both the 20-day and 50-day EMAs, indicating sustained bearish momentum in the near term. Structurally, a descending triangle pattern is taking shape on the daily chart. A decisive breakdown below Rs 410 could trigger further downside towards Rs 395. Until the stock crosses and sustains above Rs 420, the short-term outlook remains negative. Traders are advised to stay cautious and consider fresh shorts only on a confirmed breakdown below the support zone."

A R Ramachandran, SEBI registered Independent analyst says, "ITC stock price is bearish on the Daily charts with strong resistance at Rs 422. A Daily close below support of Rs 411 could lead to a target of Rs 390 in the near term."

Osho Krishan, Senior Analyst – Technical & Derivative Research at Angel One said, "ITC has been navigating a prolonged period of consolidation, characterized by a lack of significant price movement in either upward or downward directions. The near-term market outlook appears to be flat, with a key support level established at around Rs 400. Should the price decline further, the next support can be found at the recent swing lows near the Rs 390 mark.

On the upside, the stock has repeatedly encountered resistance, particularly around the 200 DSMA, which is currently situated in the vicinity of Rs 427. Until a clear and sustained buying momentum emerges, it is likely that ITC will continue to experience subdued trading activity, confined within this established range. This ongoing sideways movement reflects investor indecision and could suggest a wait-and-watch approach by market participants."

The conglomerate clocked a stellar 285 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in its consolidated net profit for the January-March 2025 quarter led by an exceptional gain of Rs 15,163.06 crore from the sale of its hotels business.

Profit came at Rs 19,727.37 crore in Q4 against Rs 5,120.55 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal. The FMCG major's revenue from operations climbed 9.78 per cent to Rs 20,376.36 crore in Q4 FY25 from Rs 18,561.59 crore in the year-ago period.

ITC declared a final dividend of Rs 7.85 per share.