Jhunjhunwala stock portfolio value jumps 25% in 2025; how top holdings fared

The Jhunjhunwala family, led by Rekha Jhunjhunwala, saw value of its stock investments climbing 25 per cent, or Rs 12,684 crore, in 2025 so far, data publicly available with Trendlyne suggests. As per the data, the Jhunjhunwala family held Rs 62,994 crore worth stocks in December compared with Rs 50,310 crore at the end of 2024. Jhunjhunwalas held Rs 48,186 crore worth shares at the end of 2023 and Rs 33,517 crore at the end of December 2022, as per Trendlyne.

Titan Company, where Rekha Jhunjhunwala held 5.32 per cent stake as of September 30, climbed 22 per cent in 2025 so far. The jeweller recently launched beYon store, its first lab-grown diamond store. At Rs 3,979.30 apiece, Jhunjhunwala's stake in Titan was worth Rs 18,794 crore.

"We view this step positively, but have not incorporated the format in our financials, as it is too early for a numerical assessment. Retain ‘BUY’ with unchanged estimates and target price of Rs 4,672. At CMP, the stock trades at 56x/47x FY27E/28E PAT," Nuvama said on Tuesday.

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd (IKS Health), Jhunjhunwalas' second-biggest stock bet, is down 14 per cent in 2025 so far. IKS Health is a healthcare solutions provider, primarily serving the US healthcare market.

MOFSL earlier this month initiated coverage on this stock with a 'Buy' rating and a target of Rs 2,107. "We believe cross-selling opportunities, synergies from AQuity Solutions’ client pool and capabilities, and operational leverage will support the company’s revenue and earnings trajectory. We expect EBIT margin to expand from 24.7 per cent in FY25 to 32.3 per cent in FY28. We believe IKS Health is among the best-positioned players to benefit from the outsourcing boom in US healthcare spending," it said.

Star Health shares are down 7.45 per cent in 2025 so far. JM Financial on December 6 said with improved headline growth, support from GST 2.0 in the motor and retail health segments, and favorable valuations, it prefers the general insurance space at present, with liking for Star Health, among others.

Concord Biotech (down 37 per cent) and Metro Brands (down 5.3 per cent) are also . Kotak Institutional Equities suggested 'Add' rating and a fair value of Rs 1,560 apiece for Concord Biotech on December 11.