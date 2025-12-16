This Jhunjhunwala stock hits 52-week low, oversold on charts; what's next?

Shares of NCC Ltd hit a fresh 52-week low on Tuiesday amid a correction in the broader market. The fresh signals bear grip on the Jhunjhunwala stock counter.

NCC stock fell to a low of Rs 158.30 on Tuesday against the previous close of Rs 161.75. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 9967 crore. Total 0.67 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 1.07 crore on BSE.

NCC shares have lost 43% in 2025 and fallen 48.58% in a year.

Late investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala owned 10.63% or 6.67 crore shares of NCC during the quarter ended September 2025.

Jigar S Patel from Anand Rathi said, "Support will be Rs 153 and resistance will be Rs 168. A decisive move above the Rs 168 level may trigger a further upside of Rs 174. The expected trading range will be between Rs 150 to Rs 174 for the short-term.

The infra sector stock is oversold on charts as the relative strength index (RSI) of NCC stands at 21.7.

NCC Limited is engaged in construction/project activities in the infrastructure sector. The company is engaged in the infrastructure sector, primarily in the construction of industrial and commercial buildings, housing projects, roads, bridges and flyovers, water supply and environment projects, mining, power transmission lines, irrigation, and hydrothermal power projects, real estate development.