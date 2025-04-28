Jio Financial shares jumped 31% from all-time lows; is more steam left?

Shares of Jio Financial Services Ltd resumed their climb in Monday's trade after a single-session halt, rising 2.64 per cent to hit a high of Rs 259.70. At this price, the stock has surged 30.76 per cent from its record low level of Rs 198.60, seen on March 3 this year.

The company's net profit for the March 2025 quarter (Q4 FY25) rose 1.7 per cent to Rs 316 crore from Rs 310.6 crore in the corresponding period last year. Revenue from operations climbed 18 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 493.2 crore in Q4 FY25.

Jio Financial's assets under management (AUM) stood at Rs 10,053 crore as of March 31, 2025, as against Rs 173 crore in the year-ago period.

A few market experts suggested that the stock has potential to hit an upward level of Rs 300 in the near term.

"Overall, we've seen that there has been a good recovery from Rs 200-odd levels. Investors should hold the stock in their portfolio as it is getting ready for Rs 300-odd levels. Support will be at Rs 250. Keep trailing your stop losses ahead so that you protect and preserve your capital," Shivangi Sarda of Motilal Oswal Financial Services told Business Today.

"Jio Financial has made a very decent move after bottoming out around the Rs 200 zone. So, any dip towards Rs 250 will be a good buy. Keep a strict stop loss of Rs 240, expecting upside targets of Rs 280-300 for sure," said Kiran Jani, Head of Technical Research at Jainam Broking.

The stock has potential to hit expected targets of Rs 280–301 in a couple of weeks, said Mileen Vasudeo, Senior Technical Analyst at Arihant Capital Markets.

The scrip traded higher than the 5-day, 10-, 20-, 30-day and 50-day simple moving averages (SMAs) but lower than the 100, 150-day and 200-day (SMAs). Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 65.45. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

As per BSE, the stock has a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 303.54 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 6.48. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 0.83 with a return on equity (RoE) of 2.13. According to Trendlyne data, Jio Financial has a one-year beta of 1.4, indicating high volatility.

Last checked, promoters held a 47.12 per cent stake in the Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL)-backed entity.