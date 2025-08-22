Jio Financial slides for 3rd straight day; what market experts suggest

Shares of Jio Financial Services Ltd extended their losing streak for the third straight session on Friday, slipping 0.96 per cent to close at Rs 320.75. Despite the decline, the stock has delivered a 40.43 per cent return over the last six months.

On the earnings front, the company reported a 3.85 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit for Q1 FY26 at Rs 324.66 crore, compared to Rs 312.63 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from operations surged 46.58 per cent to Rs 612.46 crore from Rs 417.82 crore, while net interest income (NII) climbed 52 per cent YoY to Rs 264.06 crore from Rs 161.74 crore.

Kranthi Bathini, Director of Equity Strategy at WealthMills Securities, advised long-term investors to continue holding the stock.

On the technical front, Osho Krishan, Senior Analyst – Technical & Derivative Research at Angel One, said the stock has been consolidating with strong resistance in the Rs 330–335 zone, while support lies in the Rs 315–310 band.

Sebi-registered analyst AR Ramachandran added that a daily close below Rs 316 could drag the stock towards Rs 306 in the near term, while resistance remains firm at Rs 326.

Jigar S Patel, Senior Manager – Technical Research at Anand Rathi, pegged support at Rs 315 and resistance at Rs 330. He expects the stock to trade in the Rs 310–335 range in the short term, with a breakout above Rs 330 opening scope for Rs 335.

Promoters held a 47.12 per cent stake in the Reliance Industries-backed entity as of June 2025.