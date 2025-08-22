DCX Systems shares zoom 15%; here's what tech charts hint at

Shares of DCX Systems Ltd witnessed a sharp uptick in Friday's trade, surging 14.80 per cent to hit a high of Rs 285.80. The stock recorded heavy trading volume along with the price action as 7.67 lakh shares were last seen changing hands on BSE. The figure was way more than the two-week average volume of 44,000 shares. Turnover on the counter came at Rs 22.09 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 3,111.02 crore.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The company recently announced that Diwakaraiah N J has resigned from the position of Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective August 31, 2025, citing personal reasons.

Separately, the Board has approved the appointment of Gopinath Vedaprakash as an Additional Whole-time Director, effective September 1, 2025, subject to shareholders' approval.

Technically, support on the counter could be seen in the Rs 270-266 range, while resistance may be found in the Rs 286-315 zone.

"The stock saw a fresh breakout today and could hit Rs 300 level in the near term. Keep stop loss placed at Rs 270 for this trade," noted Ravi Singh, Senior Vice-President, Retail Research at Religare Broking.

Jigar S Patel, Senior Manager – Technical Research at Anand Rathi, highlighted support at Rs 266 and resistance at Rs 298. A move above Rs 298 may open the door for Rs 310, while the stock is expected to trade within the Rs 266–310 range in the short term.

Advertisement

"The stock price is bullish on daily charts with strong support at Rs 266. A daily close above the resistance of Rs 286 could lead to an upside target of Rs 315 in the near term," noted Sebi-registered analyst AR Ramachandran.

DCX Systems is a leading Indian defense manufacturing player for the manufacturing and supply of electronic systems, cable & wire harness assemblies and printed circuit board assemblies.

As of June 2025, promoters held a 52.16 per cent stake in the company.