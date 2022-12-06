JSW Energy shares jump 3% on commissioning of first phase of Tuticorin wind project

Shares of JSW Energy gained 3% today after the power producer said its arm JSW Renew Energy Two has commissioned 27 MW wind energy generation capacity at Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu as part of the first phase of its 450 MW wind project. JSW Energy stock touched an intraday high of Rs 319.15, up 2.84% on BSE.

Shares of JSW Energy are trading higher than 5 day, 20 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages but lower than 50 day moving averages. They opened at Rs 311.15 against the previous close of Rs 310.35 on BSE. The stock has risen 0.63% in a year and gained 3.77% in 2022. However, in a month, the stock has lost 3.88%.

Total 0.49 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 1.55 crore in the morning session. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 51,478 crore on BSE.

Also Read: Stocks in news: HDFC, JSW Energy, Tata Motors, Bajaj Consumer and more

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 369 on September 5, 2022 and a 52-week low of Rs 182 on June 20, 2022 on BSE.

“JSW Renew Energy Two Limited, a step-down subsidiary, of JSW Energy Limited has commenced phase-wise commissioning of 450 MW ISTS-connected Wind Power Project awarded under SECI tranche X at Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu with commissioning of the first phase of 27 MW. The project has a power purchase agreement with Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) for 25 years. In addition to this project, the company will also construct1.8 GW of greenfield renewable energy capacity in pursuit of reaching 10 GW capacity well ahead of its FY25 timelines, and 20 GW capacity by FY30,” the firm said in a communication to bourses.