JSW Steel, Grasim, Sona Comstar: How to trade these 3 buzzing stocks

Indian benchmark indices managed to kick-off the truncated week on a positive note and ended higher amid monthly expiry of the F&O contracts led by optimism surrounding the conclusion of the India–EU trade agreement. BSE Sensex gained 319.78 points, or 0.39 per cent, to settle at 81,857.48, while NSE's Nifty50 surged 126.75 points, or 0.51 per cent, to close at 25,175.40.

Select buzzing stocks like Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd, JSW Steel and Grasim Industries Ltd and are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Rajesh Palviya, Head of Research at Axis Securities has to say on them ahead of Wednesday's trading session:



Grasim Industries | Buy | Target Price: Rs 2,950-3,150 | Stop Loss: Rs 2,775

Grasim has been consolidating within Rs 2,670-2,950 levels, since June 2025, indicating a medium-term sideways trend. Recently, the stock has bounced back from the lower end support zone of Rs 2,670 levels and sustained above 20, 50, 100 and 200 day SMAs, which remains a bullish sign. Huge rising volumes signify increased participation. The daily and weekly strength RSI is in positive territory, which signals rising strength. Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is Rs 2,950-3150, and its downside support zone is the Rs 2,800-2,750 levels.



Sona BLW Precision Forgings | Buy | Target Price: Rs 520-530 | Stop Loss: Rs 465

Sona Comstar has confirmed a short-term down-sloping trendline breakout at Rs 477 levels on a closing basis on the daily charts, along with huge volume, which shows a strong trend reversal. The daily, weekly and monthly strength RSI is in positive territory, which signals rising strength. The stock has decisively surpassed the 200-day SMA (Rs 470) on a closing basis, indicating positive bias. Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is Rs 520-530, and its downside support zone is the Rs 477-460 levels.



JSW Steel | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,260-1,290 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,185

JSW Steel Ltd is in a strong uptrend across all time frames, forming a series of higher tops and bottoms indicating positive bias. On the daily chart, the stock has confirmed a 'rounded bottom' formation breakout at Rs 1,215 levels on a closing basis along with huge volumes, which reconfirms the bullish trend and increased participation. The daily, weekly and monthly strength RSI is in positive territory, which signals rising strength. Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is Rs 1,260-1,290 , and its downside support zone is the Rs 1,200-1,170 levels.