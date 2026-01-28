Top stocks in news: Infy, Vedanta, ONGC, Bajaj Finance, HZL, Marico, RVNL, Shadowfax, BEL

Indian benchmark indices kicked-off the truncated trading week on a positive note and ended higher amid monthly expiry led by optimism surrounding the conclusion of the India–EU trade agreement. BSE Sensex jumped 319.78 points, or 0.39 per cent, to settle at 81,857.48, while NSE's Nifty50 gained 126.75 points, or 0.51 per cent, to close at 25,175.40. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Wednesday, January 28, 2026:

Q3 results today: Larsen & Toubro, Maruti Suzuki India, Bharat Electronics, SBI Life Insurance, ACC, Aditya Birla Real Estate, ASK Automotive, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Balkrishna Industries, CarTrade Tech, CSB Bank, Gland Pharma, ICRA, Lodha Developers, Novartis India, National Securities Depository, Pine Labs and others will earnings for the December 2025 quarter later today.

Corporate actions today: Shares of KEI Industries, KP Energy, KPI Green Energy and Wendt (India) shall trade ex-dividend today, while shares of Travels & Rentals shall trade ex-date for rights today.

Shadowfax Technologies: The logistics solutions player shall make its stock market debut on Wednesday, January 28 after the company raised a total of Rs 1,907 crore via its IPO between January 20-22, by selling its shares for Rs 124 apiece with a lot size of 120 shares. The issue was overall subscribed only 2.72 times, attracting bids for over Rs 3,000 crore.

Infosys: The IT major company has announced a strategic collaboration with Cursor, a leading AI-powered development platform, to help enterprises worldwide accelerate their AI value journey. The companies will set up a Center of Excellence (CoE) to accelerate enterprise adoption of software engineering agents in the development of AI-native products.

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation: The state-run natural resources company, through its joint ventures with Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL), Japan, has entered into shipbuilding contracts (SBCs) with Samsung Heavy Industries, South Korea, for the construction of two very large ethane carriers (VLECs).

Bajaj Finance: Life Insurance Company of India has subscribed to 5.12 lakh debentures of Bajaj Finance, having a face value of Rs 1 lakh each, amounting to Rs 5,120 crore. These funds will be utilised for general business purposes by the financial services provider.

Vodafone Idea: The telecom operator's net loss narrowed to Rs 5,286 crore, while revenue inched up marginally by 1.85 per cent to Rs 11,323 crore. Ebitda rose 2.2 per cent YoY to Rs 4,816 crore, while Ebitda margins expanded to 42.5 per cent for the quarter. ARPU improved to Rs 186.

Vedanta, Hindustan Zinc: The metal mining major has approved the sale of up to 6.7 crore equity shares of Hindustan Zinc (representing 1.59 per cent of the paid-up equity) via an offer-for-sale on January 28–29. This comprises a base offer size of 3.35 crore shares and an oversubscription option of 3.35 crore shares. The floor price for the offer has been fixed at Rs 685 apiece.

Rail Vikas Nigam: The state-run railway player has emerged as the lowest bidder for an order worth Rs 242.5 crore from South Central Railway. The order involves design, supply, erection, testing, and commissioning for OHE upgradation of the existing 1x25kV system to a 2x25kV feeding system, along with feeder and earthing works in the Ongole–Gudur section of Vijayawada.

Marico: The FMCG major reported a 13.3 per cent YoY jump in the net profit to Rs 460 crore, while revenue improved 26.6 per cent YoY to Rs 3,537 crore for the December 2025 quarter. Ebitda was up 11.1 per cent YoY to Rs 592 crore, while margins dropped to 16.7 per cent for the quarter.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services: The financial services player reported a 58 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 721 crore, while revenue increased 11 per cent YoY to Rs 1,497 crore for the December 2025 quarter. Its operating profit increased 16 per cent YoY to Rs 611 crore, while it also announced an interim dividend of Rs 6 apeice for the quarter.

Titagarh Rail Systems: The wagons and railways company has signed an agreement with ABB to deliver propulsion systems for 25kV Metro projects. The framework includes transfer of technology for TCMS for 25kV driverless metro systems and transfer of manufacturing of converters and traction motors under the Government of India’s Make in India policy.

Vishal Mega Mart: The retail chain major reported a 19.1 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 312.9 crore, while revenue increased 17 per cent YoY to Rs 3,670.4 crore for the October-December 2025 period. Ebitda improved 20 per cent YoY to Rs 605.4 crore, while Ebitda margins came in higher at 16.5 per cent for the quarter.

Metro Brands: The shoe-retailer reported a 35.6 per cent YoY to Rs 128.3 crore, while revenue rose 15.4 per cent YoY to Rs 811 crore for the December 2025 quarter. Ebitda came in at Rs 265.2 crore, up 18.1 per cent YoY while margins improved to 32.7 per cent for the quarter.

RPG Lifesciences: The biopharma player clocked a net profit at Rs 22.1 crore, falling 36.7 per cent YoY, while revenue increased 4.2 per cent YoY to Rs 180 crore in Q3FY26. Ebitda dropped 19.5 per cent YoY to Rs 39.5 crore, while margins tanked to 21.9 per cent for the quarter.

PC Jewellers: The jewellery player's net profit jumped 31 per cent YoY to Rs 190 crore, while revenue soared 37 per cent YoY to Rs 875 crore for the October-December 2025 quarter. Ebitda came in rising 79.7 per cent YoY to Rs 201.3 crore, while margins jumped to 23 per cent for the quarter.

Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals: The pharma company has received EU GMP approvals for two of its manufacturing plants in Haridwar with renewal for Plant 1 and fresh certification for Plant 2 , following inspections by the European Medicines Agency (EMA). This approval has significantly strengthened Akums’ presence in regulated global markets, particularly Europe.

Bikaji Foods International: The ethnic snack maker reported a more than double jump in the net profit at Rs 62.6 crore YoY, while revenue rose 11.5 per cent YoY to Rs 775.8 crore for the December 2025 quarter. The Ebitda more than doubled to Rs 84 crore, while margins nearly doubled to 10.8 per cent for the quarter.

Dodla Dairy: The dairy products player reported a 8.2 per cent YoY improved 68.7 crore, while revenue increased 13.7 per cent YoY to Rs 1,025 crore for the December 2025 quarter. Ebitda was down 17.2 per cent YoY to Rs 79.4 crore, while margins dropped to 7.8 per cent for the quarter.

Aimtron Electronics: The homegrown electronics system design and manufacturing (ESDM) company has acquired ICS Company, a US-based ESDM and ODM company headquartered in Decatur. The new business is expected to generate approximately $17 million in revenue, based on CY 2025 estimates, with stable performance across the year.