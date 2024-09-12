JSW Steel reports August output, stock gains 

scorecardresearch
Shares of JSW Steel Ltd rose nearly 2% in early deals today after the metal sector major said it reported consolidated crude steel production for August at 23.16 lakh tonne.JSW Steel stock rose 1.69% to Rs 942.60 on Thursday against the previous close of Rs 926.85 on BSE. A total of 0.17 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 1.57 crore on BSE.

The stock hit a record high of Rs 968.40 on September 12, 2024 and fell to a 52 week low of Rs 723.15 on November 1, 2023.

The metal stock has risen 14% in a year. This year, the stock is up 6%. 

"The company commissioned all major facilities to expand its capacity from 3.5 MTPA to 4.5 MTPA at BPSL. Production ramp-up is expected gradually by Q3 FY25. Monthly Crude Steel production was higher by 2% YoY in the Indian Operations with a capacity utilisation of 91%. US operations remained flattish. Consolidated crude steel production grew by 1% YoY," said the metal major.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Sep 12, 2024, 11:59 AM IST
