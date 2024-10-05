Jupiter Wagons, KP Energy Ltd and NBCC among stocks turning ex-dividend next week

Investors on Dalal Street will keep a close eye on companies such as Jupiter Wagons ltd, KP Energy ltd, NBCC (India) Ltd and Jindal Saw ltd. this coming week. These are more than 10 companies, whose shares will turn ex-date for dividends, bonus issue, amalgamation and subdivision over the next five days. Most of these stocks will also have record dates for dividends i.e. the date which will be used for determining shareholders eligible for the dividend payments.

Stocks that will trade ex-dividend on Monday (October 7) are Jupiter Wagons Ltd (Rs - 1.0), KP Energy Ltd (Re - 0.10)

Stocks trading ex-date for Bonus Issue

Shares of NBCC (India) will go ex-bonus on October 7 as the company has declared a bonus issue at a ratio of 1:2. The record date for this bonus issue is also on the same date.

Shares of Power Mech Projects will trade ex-bonus on October 8 as the company has announced a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:1. The record date for this bonus issue is also on October 8.

Jindal Saw

Shares of Jindal Saw will go ex-split on October 9, following the company’s announcement of a stock split from Rs 2 to Re 1 per share. The record date for the stock split is also scheduled for October 9.

Stock that will trade ex-dividend on Wednesday (October 9) is Shraddha Prime Projects Ltd (Re - 0.20)

New Light Apparels

Shares of New Light Apparels will go ex-split on October 10 as the company has decided to split the stock from Re 10 to Re 1 per share. The record date for this split is also set on that day.

Stock that will trade ex-dividend on Friday, October 11 is Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd (Re - 0.02)

Rajnish Retail

Shares of Rajnish Retail will trade ex-split on October 11 as the stock will be split from Rs 5 to Re 1 apiece. The record date for the stock split is set for October 11.

In addition, IDFC shares will go ex-date on October 10, following the company’s announcement regarding the dissolution of IDFC FHCL and IDFC without winding up. Consequently, IDFC FIRST Bank will consist solely of public shareholders. The share exchange ratio for the amalgamation of IDFC into IDFC FIRST Bank is set at 155 equity shares of IDFC FIRST Bank (with a face value of Rs 10 each) for every 100 fully paid-up equity shares of IDFC Limited (also with a face value of Rs 10 each) held as of the record date.