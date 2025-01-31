Jupiter Wagons shares jumped 13% today; what's next for this rail stock?

Jupiter Wagons Ltd shares rebounded on Friday, bucking their five-session fall. The stock moved up 12.53 per cent to settle at Rs 401.40. At this price, it has tumbled 20.79 per cent in the calendar year 2025 so far.

The wagon maker reported a net profit of Rs 96.43 crore in the December 2024 quarter (Q3 FY25), up 18 per cent from Rs 81.46 crore in the year-ago quarter. Sales for the quarter grew 14.95 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,029.83 crore from Rs 895.83 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The company's board has also approved a qualified institutional placement (QIP) worth Rs 3,000 crore.

A market expert largely stayed positive on Jupiter Wagons with a medium- to long-term view. Kranthi Bathini, Director of Equity Strategy at WealthMills Securities, said, "The stock has been a strong outperformer. It was in a consolidation phase for the last 3-4 months. Investors with a medium- to long-term horizon can hold on to the stock. Given the greater emphasis on railway infrastructure theme, Jupiter Wagons is expected to take advantage."

Technically, support on the counter could be seen at Rs 368.6, followed by Rs 350 and Rs 330 levels. Immediate resistance may be found above the Rs 420 zone.

Osho Krishan, Senior Research Analyst - Technical & Derivatives at Angel One, said the previous consolidation range of Rs 350-330-odd levels would act as a strong support zone. On the higher end, Rs 420-450 remains a daunting task and a decisive breakout could only trigger fresh momentum in the counter, he added.

Jigar S Patel, Senior Manager - Technical Research Analyst at Anand Rathi, said, "The expected trading range will be between Rs 350 and Rs 420 for the short term."

Sebi-registered research analyst AR Ramachandran said, "Jupiter Wagons stock price is bullish on daily charts with strong support at Rs 368.6. A daily close above the resistance of Rs 417 could lead to an upside target of Rs 500 in the near term."

The counter traded higher than the 5-day simple moving average (SMA) but lower than the 10-day, 20-, 30-, 50-, 100-, 150-day and 200-day SMAs. The counter's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 39.90. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

The stock has a price-to-equity (P/E) ratio of 44.85 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 6.66. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 8.95 with a return on equity (RoE) of 14.85.

As of December 2024, promoters held a 68.11 per cent stake in the private rail firm.