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Karur Vysya Bank shares rise over 10% on highest quarterly profit

Karur Vysya Bank shares rise over 10% on highest quarterly profit

Karur Vysya Bank share price today: Karur Vysya Bank shares stock rose 10.50% to Rs 333 against the previous close of Rs 301.35. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 31,009 crore. 

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Jul 21, 2026 10:04 AM IST
Karur Vysya Bank shares rise over 10% on highest quarterly profit Karur Vysya Bank reported its highest quarterly profit at Rs 756 crore in the June 2026 quarter against Rs 521 crore on a YoY basis.

Shares of Karur Vysya Bank zoomed over 10% in early deals today after the private sector lender reported its Q1 earnings. Karur Vysya Bank reported its highest quarterly profit at Rs 756 crore in the June 2026 quarter against Rs 521 crore on a YoY basis. Profits were led by a 32 per cent growth in net interest income to Rs 1,423 crore in Q1 against Rs  1,080 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year. 

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Net interest margin came at 4.3 per cent in Q1 against 3.9 per cent in the same quarter last year.

Total business rose to Rs 2,27,267 crore with an overall business increase of 16 per cent on a YoY basis. Advances breached the Rs 1 lakh crore mark in Q1 to reach Rs 1,04,680 crore, rising 17 per cent YoY. Deposits rose to Rs 1,22,587 crore in Q1 compared to Rs 1,06,650 crore as of June 2025 quarter.

Net interest income rose 32% to Rs 1423 crore in Q1 against Rs 1080 crore in the year ago period. 

The banking stock rose 10.50% to Rs 333 against the previous close of Rs 301.35. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 31,009 crore. 

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Total 16.99 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 55.25 crore.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Jul 21, 2026 10:04 AM IST
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