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Kavach 4.0 trials: Quadrant Future shares in focus today; here's why 

Kavach 4.0 trials: Quadrant Future shares in focus today; here's why 

Quadrant stock closed at Rs 319.50  in the previous session. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 1278 crore. 

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Mar 13, 2026 9:19 AM IST
Kavach 4.0 trials: Quadrant Future shares in focus today; here's why Quadrant stock price today

Shares of Quadrant Future Tek are in focus today after the firm said it has entered the final phase of securing the final RDSO Clearance for Kavach 4.0. field trials for its indigenously developed IR-ATP (Automatic Train Protection) system. 

Quadrant stock closed at Rs 319.50  in the previous session. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 1278 crore. 

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The company has been actively engaged in design and development of Train Collision Avoidance System (KAVACH, now called as Indian Railways Automatic Train Protection (“IR-ATP”) system) for Indian Railways.

"Quadrant has been allocated a dedicated rail route and train by Indian Railways for conducting the final phase of field trials. Upon successful completion of these trials, the ISA process is expected to conclude concurrently, followed by the issuance of final certification by Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO), Indian Railways for the Company’s IRATP system marking the final regulatory milestone prior to broader commercial rollout," said Quadrant Future Tek. 

Quadrant Future Tek Limited is a technology and innovation driven company specialising in (i) Train Collision Avoidance System: for development of next generation Train Control and Signalling Systems for the Indian Railway’s KAVACH project; and (ii) Speciality Cables: manufacturing of advance Electron beam irradiated speciality cables designed for high performance and safety critical applications across various industries. 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Mar 13, 2026 9:19 AM IST
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