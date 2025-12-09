Kaynes Tech shares snap 4-day losing run, rise 8% today; key details here

Kaynes Technology India shares witnessed a sharp recovery on Tuesday, snapping a four-session losing streak that had wiped out nearly 30% of the stock's value. The counter surged as much as 7.77% to hit a day’s high of Rs 4,095 on the BSE, rebounding from its previous close of Rs 3,799.60.

The heavy selling pressure in recent days was triggered by a report from Kotak Institutional Equities, which raised red flags regarding inconsistencies in the company’s FY25 related-party disclosures and rising contingent liabilities. However, with a bullish outlook from global brokerage JPMorgan, it appears to have arrested the fall.

In a filing to the exchanges on December 5, Kaynes Technology addressed the concerns raised by Kotak regarding the quality and completeness of its disclosures. Kaynes Tech and its subsidiary Kaynes Electronics Manufacturing—the management admitted to an oversight.

The company clarified that while these transactions were properly eliminated in the consolidated financial statements as per Indian Accounting Standards, they were inadvertently not disclosed in the standalone financial statements. The company stated that this has since been rectified and noted for future compliance.

Regarding the concern over contingent liabilities rising to Rs 520 crore, 18% of net worth, the company explained that the increase was necessitated by funding requirements following the acquisition of Iskraemeco.

Major additions included a performance bank guarantee of Rs 96.8 crore for Iskraemeco projects and corporate guarantees worth Rs 132.5 crore issued to subsidiary companies.

The management also rebutted Kotak’s calculation of average borrowing costs. While the report pegged the cost at a whopping 17.7% for FY25, Kaynes clarified that when considering bill discounting, the actual interest cost works out to approximately 10%.

Adding to the sentiment recovery, global brokerage firm JPMorgan issued a strong note on the stock. The brokerage suggested a bear base fair value of Rs 4,900, implying a potential upside of 29% even in a conservative scenario.

Furthermore, JPMorgan set an overall target price of Rs 7,550, which suggests the stock could nearly double from prevailing levels.

Data from Trendlyne shows Kaynes Tech stock has slipped deep into oversold territory. The relative strength index (RSI) is hovering at 9.1, signalling an exceptionally stretched downside, while the money flow index (MFI), at 7.3, reinforces the bearish momentum.

Even after a mild recovery on Tuesday, the stock continues to trade well below its key moving averages. It remains under the 50-day simple moving average of 6,425.5 and the 200-day SMA of 5,881.

