Spicejet shares jump 15% in 3 days amid IndiGo crisis; 2 new Boeing 737s, details & more

SpiceJet shares extended their rally for the third consecutive session on Tuesday, surging over 7% in early trade following the induction of new aircraft into its fleet.

Shares of SpiceJet witnessed strong buying interest in Tuesday's trade, climbing as much as 7.66% to touch an intraday high of Rs 34.99 on the BSE, against a previous close of Rs 32.50. The counter has been on a winning streak, gaining over 15% in the last three sessions.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The upbeat sentiment around the stock follows the airline’s ongoing expansion of its operational capacity. In a press release, SpiceJet said it has added two Boeing 737 aircraft to its fleet.

The newly inducted aircraft have already entered commercial service, commencing operations on November 26 and 29, respectively. According to the airline, these planes are currently deployed on high-demand routes, including Delhi-Bangkok, Ahmedabad-Dubai and Ahmedabad-Kolkata.

Debojo Maharshi, Chief Business Officer at SpiceJet, said the addition of two Boeing 737 aircraft marks another deliberate step in the airline’s calibrated and responsible capacity expansion strategy. Adding, “Both aircraft have already entered commercial service, and we are confident they will further strengthen our operations."

The positive sentiment around SpiceJet stands in sharp contrast to the turbulence engulfing its rival, InterGlobe Aviation. IndiGo’s parent has come under severe pressure amid escalating operational lapses that have rattled India’s aviation ecosystem.

Advertisement

The country’s largest airline is grappling with an acute manpower crunch and the transition to revised crew norms, forcing it to cancel more than a thousand flights a day since Tuesday.

IndiGo shares have witnessed a sharp correction of 22% recently. The stock has crumbled nearly 18% in December 2025 so far, slashing its market capitalisation to Rs 1.90 lakh crore from Rs 2.40 lakh crore—marking a valuation loss of Rs 50,000 crore.

On the technical front, data from Trendlyne indicates that the SpiceJet stock is trading above its 50-day simple moving average (SMA) of Rs 33.7. However, it still trades below its 200-day SMA of Rs 39.6.

Momentum indicators suggest the stock is neither overbought nor oversold, with the relative strength index RSI at 45 and the money flow index MFI at 53.9, placing both in the mid-range.