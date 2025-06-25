KEC International shares rise 5% on fresh order win

Shares of KEC International climbed over 5% on Wednesday after the civil construction firm said it has has secured new orders worth Rs 1,236 crores for civil projects in India. The order relates to high-rise residential projects in Western India from renowned real estate developers, involving the development of over 50 lakh square feet of residential buildings along with associated facilities.

KEC International stock gained 5.14% to Rs 934 against the previous close of Rs 888.30 on BSE. Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 24,525 crore. The civil construction stock has lost 23% in 2025 and risen 8.17% in a year. A total of 0.35 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 3.21 crore.

KEC International shares have a beta of 1.22, indicating high volatility in a year.

Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International Ltd. commented, “We are delighted with the premium orders secured in our Civil business, including our largest order in the Buildings & Factories (B&F) segment. This marks a key milestone in our strategic foray into the premium high-rise residential segment, with buildings reaching up to G+70 storeys. These wins have significantly strengthened our Civil order book, particularly in the B&F segment and expanded our presence with the addition of two prestigious clients. With these orders, KEC is now constructing over 70 high-rise buildings for marquee clients across the country. Our YTD order intake has surpassed Rs. 5,500 crores, a healthy growth of ~35% vis-à-vis last year.”

KEC International clocked a 76% rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 268 crore for the March quarter. The growth comes on the back of higher revenues, compared to a net profit of Rs 152 crore for the same period in the previous financial year.

In the March quarter, KEC saw its revenues rise to Rs 6,872 crore, up from Rs 6,165 crore a year earlier—an impressive growth of 11.46%. Additionally, the company's EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) surged to Rs 539 crore, compared to Rs 388 crore in Q4 FY24.

For the full fiscal year, KEC's net profit (or PAT) reached Rs 571 crore, a substantial increase of 64.55% from Rs 347 crore in FY24. Total revenue for the year climbed to Rs 21,847 crore, up from Rs 19,914 crore in the previous financial year.

The company's board has proposed a dividend of Rs 5.5 per equity share, with a face value of Rs 2 each, for FY25.

KEC International is a global infrastructure engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) major. It has presence in the verticals of power transmission and distribution, railways, civil, urban infrastructure, solar, oil & gas pipelines, and cables. The company is currently executing infrastructure projects in 30 plus countries and has a footprint in 110 plus countries (includes EPC, supply of towers and cables). It is the flagship company of the RPG Group.