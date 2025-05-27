KEC International shares rise 8% on Q4 earnings, dividend

Shares of KEC International climbed 8% on Tuesday after the civil construction firm reported its Q4 earnings. KEC International stock gained 7.63% to Rs 927 against the previous close of Rs 861.25 on BSE. Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 23,142.10 crore. The civil construction stock has lost 27.59% in 2025 and risen 12.54% in a year. A total of 9.01 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 81.09 crore.

Advertisement

KEC International shares have a beta of 1.3, indicating high volatility in a year.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the KEC International stock stands at 69.8, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone.

KEC International reported a 76% rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 268 crore for the March quarter. This growth comes on the back of higher revenues, compared to a net profit of Rs 152 crore for the same period in the previous financial year.

In this latest quarter, KEC saw its revenues rise to Rs 6,872 crore, up from Rs 6,165 crore a year earlier—an impressive growth of 11.46%. Additionally, the company's EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) surged to Rs 539 crore, compared to Rs 388 crore in Q4 FY24.

Advertisement

For the full fiscal year, KEC's net profit (or PAT) reached Rs 571 crore, a substantial increase of 64.55% from Rs 347 crore in FY24. Total revenue for the year climbed to Rs 21,847 crore, up from Rs 19,914 crore in the previous financial year.

The company's board has proposed a dividend of Rs 5.5 per equity share, with a face value of Rs 2 each, for FY25.

As of the end of FY25, KEC's net debt, including acceptances, stood at Rs 4,558 crore. The company's order book as of March 2025 totaled Rs 33,398 crore.

KEC International is a global infrastructure engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) major. It has presence in the verticals of power transmission and distribution, railways, civil, urban infrastructure, solar, oil & gas pipelines, and cables. The company is currently executing infrastructure projects in 30 plus countries and has a footprint in 110 plus countries (includes EPC, supply of towers and cables). It is the flagship company of the RPG Group.