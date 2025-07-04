KPI Green Energy wins fresh order, check stock reaction

Shares of KPI Green Energy rose nearly 2% on Friday after the firm announced the successful acquisition of a 100 MW solar project to be developed in Gujarat. This significant order from a private entity highlights the company's growing influence in the renewable energy domain.

KPI Green Energy shares rose 1.64% intraday to Rs 521.80 against the previous close of Rs 513.35 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 10,203 crore. Later, the stock ended 0.72% higher at Rs 517.05 on BSE.

The project will encompass a full range of Engineering, Procurement & Construction (EPC) services, alongside the provision of advanced module mounting systems. However, the company has not disclosed the cost involved in this project. The initiative is poised to strengthen KPI Green Energy's position by enabling the company to deliver substantial energy solutions and demonstrate its capacity for managing large-scale renewable projects.

This new project represents a major development for KPI Green Energy, as it continues to expand its capabilities within the renewable energy sector. The company is set to carry out extensive civil, structural, electrical, and instrumentation tasks integral to the project's success.

Additionally, KPI Green Energy is committed to providing comprehensive operations and maintenance services throughout the project's lifecycle. This ambitious project not only emphasises the company's technical proficiency but also its dedication to promoting sustainable energy practices. By engaging in such pioneering projects, KPI Green Energy aims to make a meaningful contribution to the renewable energy landscape.

The awarding of this solar project in Gujarat underscores KPI Green Energy's commitment to advancing sustainable energy solutions. The company's strategic emphasis on comprehensive project delivery and long-term maintenance reflects its intention to solidify its leadership in solar energy projects. This project is expected to further enhance the company's standing in the renewable energy sector.

KPI Green Energy's proactive approach in securing and executing such projects showcases its ambition to establish a significant presence in the clean energy market, which is vital for achieving sustainable development goals.