Adani Total Gas, Reliance's Jio-bp join hands to provide wider range of high-quality fuels; stock reacts

Adani Total Gas Ltd and Jio-bp, the fuel retailing brand of Reliance BP Mobility Ltd, on Wednesday announced a strategic partnership aimed at transforming the auto fuel retail landscape in India. The alliance will see both companies integrate key offerings at select fuel outlets, providing consumers with access to a wider range of high-quality fuels.

As part of the agreement, select Adani Total fuel stations will begin offering Jio-bp's high-performance liquid fuels, including petrol and diesel. Simultaneously, certain Jio-bp fuel outlets will incorporate Adani Total's compressed natural gas (CNG) dispensing units, particularly in Adani Total's authorised Geographical Areas (GAs). This collaborative arrangement is expected to enhance the availability and reach of premium fuels for transport users across the country.

Adani Total Gas, a joint venture (JV) between the Adani Group and France's TotalEnergies, is a leading city gas distribution (CGD) company. The firm provides natural gas to a diverse customer base, including households, industries and vehicles. The company has also been expanding its footprint in clean mobility solutions through Compressed Biogas (CBG), electric vehicle (EV) charging and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for transport.

Jio-bp, a JV between Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) and British energy major bp, brings its expertise in fuel retail, low-carbon mobility solutions and convenience store formats to the table. With a growing network of around 2,000 outlets, Jio-bp aims to revolutionise the customer experience in fuel retailing.

"We are united by a shared vision to offer our customers a superior selection of high-quality fuels," said Sarthak Behuria, Chairman, Jio-bp. "This partnership allows us to leverage each other’s strengths to enhance the value we deliver."

Suresh P Manglani, CEO of Adani Total Gas, added, "This partnership will enable us to provide a complete range of quality fuels and maximise infrastructure synergies, thereby improving the customer experience."

Shares of Adani Total Gas closed 0.29 per cent higher at Rs 633.65 following the announcement.