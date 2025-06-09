KPIL shares jump 7% on securing orders worth Rs 3,789 crore

Shares of Kalpataru Projects International Ltd (KPIL) saw a sharp uptick in Monday's trade after receiving orders valued at Rs 3,789 crore. The stock surged 7.35 per cent to hit a day high of Rs 1,234.85.

"The details of the aforesaid new orders are as follows: Orders in the Buildings and Factories (B&F) business in India, which includes the company's largest B&F order secured till date for development of over 12 million square feet of residential buildings along with associated facilities on design built basis; orders in the Power Transmission & Distribution (T&D) in overseas market," KPIL stated in a BSE filing.

Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO at KPIL, said, "We feel privileged to announce the receipt of the above mentioned orders especially the largest ever B&F order received by us on design and build basis, which is testament of our strong EPC capabilities in the B&F business. This prestigious achievement also has been on several counts – intensive efforts that we have been putting in past several years on improving our ability to win large size projects, and improving competitiveness in the focused markets on back of capex and execution capabilities."

Technically, the scrip traded higher than the 5-day, 10-, 20-, 30-, 50-, 100-, 150-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 71.24. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

The company's stock has a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 36.66 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 3.50. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 32.60 with a return on equity (RoE) of 9.54. According to Trendlyne data, KPIL has a one-year beta of 1.3, indicating high volatility.

As of March 2025, promoters held a 33.52 stake in the company.