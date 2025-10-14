LG Electronics India shares list at 50% premium; HNI investor make over Rs 1 lakh profit

Shares of LG Electronics India made a robust stock market debut on Tuesday, October 14 as the consumer durables player settled at Rs 1,715 on BSE, a premium of 50.44 per cent over its issue price of Rs 1,140. Similarly, the stock kicked off its maiden trading session with a premium of 50.01 per cent over the given issue price of Rs 1,710 on NSE.

Listing of LG Electronics India has been on the expected lines. Ahead of its listing, the grey market premium (GMP) of LG Electronics surged sharply to Rs 430 per share in the unofficial market, suggesting a listing pop of 38 per cent for the investors. The GMP stood at Rs 380 when the issue had closed for bidding.

As of its listing price, each of LG Electronics was valued at Rs 22,295. retail investors made a profit of Rs 7,475 on each lot of 13 equity shares worth Rs 14,820. Similarly, HNI investors, who received 182 equity shares in 14 lots worth Rs 2,07,480, made a profit of Rs 1,04,650 on their investment. The company commands a total market capitalization of Rs 1.16 lakh crore.

The IPO of LG Electronics India ran for subscription between October 07-09. It sold its shares in the price band of Rs 1,080-1,140 per share with a lot size of 13 shares. It raised a total of Rs 11,607 crore via IPO, which was entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 10,18,15,859 equity shares by its South Korean promoter LG Electronics Inc.

The issue was overall subscribed a solid 54.02 times, fetching over 65.06 lakh applications, fetching bids for nearly Rs 4.4 lakh crore. The allocation for the qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was subscribed a whopping 166.51 times, while the portion for non-institutional investors' (NIIs) was subscribed 22.45 times. However, the retail investors' quota was booked 3.55 times.

New Delhi-based LG Electronics India, incorporated in 1997, is a manufacturer and distributor of home appliances and consumer electronics, excluding mobile phones. It sells products to B2C and B2B consumers in India and outside India. The company offers installation services, and repairs and maintenance services for all their products.

A host of major brokerage firms were positive on the issue, suggesting to subscribe to it. Morgan Stanley India Company, JP Morgan India, Axis Capital, BofA Securities India and Citigroup Global Markets India were the book running lead managers for LG Electronics IPO, while Kfin Technologies was appointed as registrar of the issue.