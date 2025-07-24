LIC-owned Paisalo Digital shares rise 10%; still down 49% YoY

Shares of Paisalo Digital Ltd rallied sharply on Thursday, climbing 9.59 per cent to close at Rs 35.42. The LIC-backed small-cap stock has now rebounded 16.94 per cent over the past month, though it remains down 49.07 per cent on a yearly basis.

The non-banking financial company (NBFC) announced the record date for its final dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2025 (FY25).

"The company has fixed Monday, September 22, 2025, as the Record Date to determine the entitlement of members for the final dividend. The dividend is subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming 33rd Annual General Meeting, scheduled for Monday, September 29, 2025," Paisalo said in a BSE filing.

The board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 10 per fully paid equity share of face value Re 1 each.

On the earnings front, the company reported a 13.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit at Rs 47 crore for the June 2025 quarter (Q1 FY26), up from Rs 41.5 crore in the same period last year.

Total income rose 17.2 per cent YoY to Rs 218.71 crore, compared to Rs 186.55 crore in Q1 FY25. Interest income grew 21.7 per cent to Rs 200.88 crore, while fee and commission income saw a mild dip to Rs 17.37 crore from Rs 20.06 crore.

As of June 2025, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) held 77,59,511 shares, representing a 1.12 per cent stake in the company. And, promoters held a 48.21 per cent stake in Paisalo.