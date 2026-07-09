TCS Q1 Results LIVE Updates: Earnings, dividend announcement shortly - What market experts are watching

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd has informed exchanges that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/07/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve

i. approve and take on record the audited standalone interim financial results of the Company under Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) for the quarter ending June 30, 2026;

ii. approve and take on record the audited consolidated interim financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries under Ind AS for the quarter ending June 30, 2026; and

iii. consider declaration of an interim dividend to the equity shareholders.