Lok Sabha Election 2019: Adani Group stocks gain as Modi-led NDA looks set to win with a thumping majority

Adani Group stocks rose in trade today amid early Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leading in results counting of Lok Sabha election 2019. PM Narendra Modi looked set to return to power for the second time with NDA leading on 330 Lok Sabha seats, in early counting of votes.

While Adani Enterprises gained 7.66% to 170 level, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone was trading 6.77% higher at 413 on BSE.

Other Adani Group stocks too were trading higher in morning session. Adani Power gained 4.81% to 49.05 level and Adani Transmission rose 3.12% to 235 level.

While Adani Green Energy gained 1.93% to 44.85, Adani Gas rose 4.82% to 140 level on BSE.

Meanwhile, Sensex was trading 429 points higher at 39,539 and Nifty rose 138 points to 11,870 level.

Earlier in the day, Sensex gained 1,000 points to breach the historic 40,000 mark for the first time ever.

Nifty too crossed the key 12,000 mark and set a new record for the index's new high on the back of early counting in Lok Sabha election indicating PM Narendra Modi was set to storm back to power with a thumping majority.

While Sensex hit an intra day high of 40,124, Nifty touched an intra day high of 12,041.

