LT Foods JV with Kameda introduces 'Krispy Hopu' to expand gluten-free snack range: stock up

Kameda LT Foods, a joint venture between LT Foods Ltd and Kameda Seika, has launched a new snack, 'Krispy Hopu', under its Kari Kari brand to expand its roasted gluten-free snack range. The product is now available on select e-commerce and Q-commerce platforms with plans for a retail rollout in major cities.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The 'Krispy Hopu' snack comes in two sizes: a Single-Serve Pack for Rs 20 and a Sharing Pack for Rs 50. Crafted in the spirit of Niigata, Japan's rice capital, and inspired by the Japanese snack 'Salada Hopu', it is a gluten-free, vegan, and roasted product that avoids palm oil, offering a healthier alternative to conventional fried snacks.

Amit Mehta of Kameda LT Foods emphasised the company's commitment to creating snacks with better-quality ingredients and unique flavours. "Consumers are looking for innovation with better-quality ingredients, unique flavours and textures that fit various consumption occasions. Launch of ‘Krispy Hopu’ is another step in this pursuit," he said, highlighting the company's focus on vegan and gluten-free options.

Ritesh Arora, CEO of LT Foods India and Far East Business, noted the strategic intent behind the launch. "At LT Foods, we are committed to building future-ready and relevant food products that align with the evolving lifestyles and preferences of consumers. The launch of Kari Kari’s Krispy Hopu is a strategic expansion of our snacking portfolio. Over the next 3–5 years, we aim to capture a strong double-digit share in our targeted high-potential segment," Arora stated.

Advertisement

The snack features a 'Happy Flavour', a blend of sweet, salty, and umami tastes. This flavour profile, along with a light texture, makes Krispy Hopu suitable for various consumption occasions, whether on the move, at work, or during leisure.

Kameda LT Foods is leveraging Japanese technology and meticulously selected ingredients to build a new category in the large snacking market. With ongoing product launches, the company aims to meet consumer demand for healthier, innovative snacking options without compromising taste or quality.

In a separate development, the company said its wholly-owned subsidiary LT Foods Americas Inc has acquired the remaining 49 per cent equity shares of US-based Golden Star Trading for $15 million.

On the stock-specific front, LT Foods shares were up 0.51 per cent at Rs 415. Around 63,000 shares changed hands at the time of writing this story. The figure was lower than the two-week average volume of 1.03 lakh shares. Turnover on the counter came at Rs 2.64 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 14,411 crore.