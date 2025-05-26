Reliance Infra Q4 PAT at Rs 4,387 crore; announces defence pact with Rheinmetall AG

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd on Monday said its profit after tax (PAT) for the January-March 2025 quarter stood at Rs 4,387 crore, reversing the previous quarter's net loss of Rs 3,298 crore.

The company's consolidated EBITDA (adjusted for exceptional income of Rs 514 crore) surged to Rs 8,876 crore in Q4 FY25, up from Rs 1,136 crore in Q3 FY25, registering a stellar 681 per cent increase, sequentially.

In addition, the consolidated net worth of the Anil Ambani-led entity rose by Rs 4,388 crore to Rs 14,287 crore as of March 31, 2025, compared to Rs 9,899 crore at the end of December 2024 — a 44 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) increase.

Separately, RInfra-promoted Reliance Defence Ltd and Düsseldorf-based Rheinmetall AG (a leading German arms manufacturer) have entered into a strategic partnership in the field of ammunition. This marks the third major partnership for Reliance Defence, the company said following its successful strategic alliances with Dassault Aviation and the Thales Group of France.

To support this collaboration, Reliance Defence said it will set up a Greenfield manufacturing facility in the Watad Industrial Area, of Ratnagiri, Maharashtra.

"The manufacturing facility, one of the largest in South Asia, will have an annual capacity to produce up to 200,000 artillery shells, 10,000 tons of explosives and 2,000 tons of propellants," the company said, adding that it will contribute to support India's ambitious defence export target of Rs 50,000 crore by 2029.

RInfra is engaged in EPC services and power distribution in Delhi along with the implementation, operation and maintenance of several projects in the defence sector and infrastructural areas such as metro, toll roads and airports. The company has also executed the Mumbai Metro Line One project. As of March 2025, promoters held a 16.50 per cent stake in the company.